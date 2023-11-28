iSAM Funds UK Ltd Purchases Shares of 4,307 Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO)

iSAM Funds UK Ltd purchased a new stake in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $402,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXPO. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Exponent by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,865 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $634,000 after buying an additional 859 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Exponent by 55.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 27,848 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,009,000 after buying an additional 9,879 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Exponent by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 151,520 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,372,000 after buying an additional 6,235 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in Exponent by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,573 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $710,000 after buying an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Exponent by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 69,519 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,545,000 after buying an additional 12,174 shares during the last quarter. 89.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EXPO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Exponent from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Exponent in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Exponent Stock Performance

Shares of EXPO stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $77.12. 22,768 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 276,323. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.66 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $81.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.47. Exponent, Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.61 and a 52 week high of $112.75.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $133.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.39 million. Exponent had a return on equity of 29.69% and a net margin of 18.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. Analysts expect that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

Exponent Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. Exponent’s payout ratio is 52.53%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Exponent news, VP Bradley A. James sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.98, for a total value of $47,388.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $551,596.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Exponent news, VP Maureen T. F. Reitman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.25, for a total value of $156,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 28,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,248,044.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Bradley A. James sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.98, for a total transaction of $47,388.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $551,596.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Exponent Profile

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Engineering and Other Scientific, and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment provides services in the areas of biomechanics, biomedical engineering and sciences, buildings and structures, civil engineering, construction consulting, data sciences, electrical engineering and computer science, human factors, materials and corrosion engineering, mechanical engineering, polymer science and materials chemistry, thermal sciences, and vehicle engineering.

