iSAM Funds UK Ltd Sells 2,114 Shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

iSAM Funds UK Ltd lowered its stake in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Free Report) by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,184 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,114 shares during the quarter. iSAM Funds UK Ltd’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of FE. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,214,574 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,128,322,000 after acquiring an additional 4,443,050 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 45.0% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 43,450,863 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,689,370,000 after purchasing an additional 13,484,251 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 13.2% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 11,744,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $470,512,000 after purchasing an additional 1,373,826 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in FirstEnergy by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,526,479 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $460,739,000 after buying an additional 300,442 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in FirstEnergy by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,515,260 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $315,190,000 after buying an additional 177,489 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.34% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group lowered shares of FirstEnergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on FirstEnergy from $44.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com upgraded FirstEnergy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. TheStreet lowered shares of FirstEnergy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FirstEnergy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.00.

FirstEnergy Stock Performance

FirstEnergy stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $37.59. 866,466 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,635,422. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.53. FirstEnergy Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $32.18 and a fifty-two week high of $43.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.57 billion, a PE ratio of 46.99 and a beta of 0.47.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.03. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 12.93% and a net margin of 4.06%. The company had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. FirstEnergy’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

FirstEnergy Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a $0.41 dividend. This is a boost from FirstEnergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 6th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.36%. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio is 205.00%.

FirstEnergy Company Profile

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

