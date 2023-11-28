iSAM Funds UK Ltd Sells 2,114 Shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

iSAM Funds UK Ltd lowered its stake in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Free Report) by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,184 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,114 shares during the period. iSAM Funds UK Ltd’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FE. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in FirstEnergy by 549.0% during the 4th quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 649 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy during the first quarter valued at $29,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in shares of FirstEnergy in the third quarter worth about $32,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in FirstEnergy in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in FirstEnergy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. 82.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FirstEnergy Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of FE traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $37.59. 866,466 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,635,422. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $35.77 and its 200-day moving average is $37.08. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 1 year low of $32.18 and a 1 year high of $43.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.99 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09.

FirstEnergy Increases Dividend

FirstEnergy ( NYSE:FE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.03. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 12.93% and a net margin of 4.06%. The company had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.36%. This is an increase from FirstEnergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 6th. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 205.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $44.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on FirstEnergy from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Barclays decreased their price objective on FirstEnergy from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of FirstEnergy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FirstEnergy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.00.

FirstEnergy Profile

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

