iSAM Funds UK Ltd Takes $323,000 Position in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA)

iSAM Funds UK Ltd acquired a new stake in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 9,507 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $323,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Alcoa in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Alcoa during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alcoa during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alcoa during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alcoa during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000.

Alcoa Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of AA stock traded down $0.24 on Tuesday, hitting $26.06. The stock had a trading volume of 1,574,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,238,876. The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.28 and a 200 day moving average of $30.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.66. Alcoa Co. has a 12-month low of $23.07 and a 12-month high of $57.61.

Alcoa Dividend Announcement

Alcoa ( NYSE:AA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The industrial products company reported ($1.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.13) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.59 billion. Alcoa had a negative net margin of 8.24% and a negative return on equity of 6.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.33) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alcoa Co. will post -2.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. Alcoa’s dividend payout ratio is presently -8.11%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AA shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Alcoa from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Alcoa from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Alcoa from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $28.50 to $27.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $42.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.59.

Alcoa Profile

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.

