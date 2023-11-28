iSAM Funds UK Ltd Takes Position in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR)

iSAM Funds UK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,535 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RNR. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in RenaissanceRe during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in RenaissanceRe by 205.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 156 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in RenaissanceRe in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in RenaissanceRe in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co acquired a new stake in RenaissanceRe in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

Get RenaissanceRe alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on RNR shares. TheStreet raised shares of RenaissanceRe from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of RenaissanceRe from $249.00 to $246.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of RenaissanceRe in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $251.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of RenaissanceRe in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of RenaissanceRe from $275.00 to $266.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $236.50.

RenaissanceRe Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of RNR traded down $1.74 on Tuesday, hitting $218.65. 43,475 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 419,884. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.09 and a beta of 0.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $210.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $197.65. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a 1 year low of $174.22 and a 1 year high of $227.16.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $8.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.54 by $1.79. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. RenaissanceRe had a net margin of 18.08% and a return on equity of 26.69%. RenaissanceRe’s revenue was down 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($9.27) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 33.9 earnings per share for the current year.

RenaissanceRe Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.89%.

RenaissanceRe Profile

(Free Report)

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, typhoons, and tsunamis, as well as winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, binding facilities, and regional U.S.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RNR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for RenaissanceRe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RenaissanceRe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.