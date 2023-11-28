iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) is Ally Invest Advisors Inc.’s 5th Largest Position

Ally Invest Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 746,813 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,603 shares during the quarter. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises approximately 8.2% of Ally Invest Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Ally Invest Advisors Inc. owned about 0.25% of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $72,142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 738.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 31,453,176 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,117,639,000 after buying an additional 27,699,844 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 406.7% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,626,323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $458,561,000 after buying an additional 3,713,258 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 24.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,712,893 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,656,582,000 after purchasing an additional 3,309,189 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 8.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 39,656,153 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,830,784,000 after purchasing an additional 3,141,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $264,082,000. 86.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:IEF traded up $0.31 on Tuesday, hitting $93.28. 9,288,896 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,926,894. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $88.86 and a 12 month high of $100.80. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.10.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 2nd were given a dividend of $0.249 per share. This represents a $2.99 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. This is an increase from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 1st.

(Free Report)

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.