iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA) Short Interest Update

iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,100 shares, a drop of 88.7% from the October 31st total of 107,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 64,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Asia 50 ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF in the second quarter worth $40,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF during the second quarter valued at $57,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF by 1,622.8% during the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF by 2,108.5% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 991 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Asia 50 ETF alerts:

iShares Asia 50 ETF Price Performance

AIA stock traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $58.06. 21,198 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 81,795. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.43. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 0.71. iShares Asia 50 ETF has a one year low of $53.52 and a one year high of $67.50.

iShares Asia 50 ETF Company Profile

iShares Asia 50 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Asia 50 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Asia 50 Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted, market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure the performance of the 50 leading companies from four Asian markets: Hong Kong, Singapore, South Korea and Taiwan.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Asia 50 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Asia 50 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.