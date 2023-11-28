iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) is Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s 5th Largest Position

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 108,917 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,684 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for 1.8% of Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $48,545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Investment Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 100.3% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 1,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 50.4% in the 2nd quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co now owns 57,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,696,000 after acquiring an additional 19,317 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 42,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,051,000 after acquiring an additional 2,028 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 133,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,339,000 after acquiring an additional 5,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 2,013,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $897,396,000 after acquiring an additional 184,684 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of IVV traded up $1.54 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $458.13. The company had a trading volume of 802,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,189,648. The company has a market capitalization of $354.43 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $376.49 and a one year high of $461.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $435.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $439.43.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.