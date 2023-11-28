iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Ally Invest Advisors Inc.

Ally Invest Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 419,520 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,154 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises about 21.4% of Ally Invest Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Ally Invest Advisors Inc. owned 0.05% of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF worth $186,984,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IVV. TrueWealth Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Sara Bay Financial raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 1,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $800,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Ridge Investment Management raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 1,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IVV traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $456.62. 1,456,768 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,192,542. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $435.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $439.43. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $376.49 and a 1 year high of $461.88. The company has a market cap of $353.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

