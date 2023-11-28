iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Sold by Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. cut its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 3.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 33,024 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,010 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $8,635,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IJH. Summit Financial LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 66.9% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 14,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,899,000 after acquiring an additional 5,976 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 23,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,019,000 after buying an additional 1,247 shares in the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 83,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,863,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 148,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,834,000 after buying an additional 5,087 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of IJH stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $255.31. 745,832 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,306,335. The company has a market cap of $70.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50 day moving average is $246.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $254.17. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $231.49 and a 1 year high of $273.73.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

