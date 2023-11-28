iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Purchased by Visionary Wealth Advisors

Visionary Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 20.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,449 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,262 shares during the quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IJR. Clearstead Trust LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 56.2% in the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 289 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 80.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 62.0% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 324 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 354.9% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR traded down $0.48 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $95.64. The stock had a trading volume of 1,589,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,026,890. The stock has a market cap of $66.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $92.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.81. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $87.32 and a fifty-two week high of $108.24.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.