iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) Stock Position Increased by Security Financial Services INC.

Security Financial Services INC. increased its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 256,305 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,616 shares during the period. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF accounts for 3.3% of Security Financial Services INC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Security Financial Services INC.’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $11,654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IUSB. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the first quarter valued at about $8,341,000. Invst LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. Invst LLC now owns 465,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,157,000 after acquiring an additional 84,567 shares during the period. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC now owns 531,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,165,000 after purchasing an additional 17,407 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $650,000. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 198.5% in the 2nd quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 55,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,536,000 after purchasing an additional 37,098 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF alerts:

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $44.59. The stock had a trading volume of 458,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,627,021. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 12 month low of $42.56 and a 12 month high of $46.86. The business’s 50-day moving average is $43.57 and its 200 day moving average is $44.54.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 2nd were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. This is a boost from iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 1st.

(Free Report)

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IUSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.