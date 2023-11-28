iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Shares Acquired by Ally Invest Advisors Inc.

Ally Invest Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 37.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,352 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,748 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for about 0.5% of Ally Invest Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Ally Invest Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $4,540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 145.5% during the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 6,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,000 after buying an additional 3,906 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 36.2% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 52,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,570,000 after buying an additional 13,829 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $241,000. Finally, West Michigan Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 14,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,568,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. 83.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

AGG traded up $0.26 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $95.95. The stock had a trading volume of 5,883,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,725,753. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $91.58 and a 1-year high of $101.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $93.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.02.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

