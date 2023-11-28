iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF) Shares Purchased by Ally Invest Advisors Inc.

Ally Invest Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF – Free Report) by 16.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,787 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,087 shares during the period. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF accounts for approximately 0.1% of Ally Invest Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Ally Invest Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF worth $1,287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 432,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,545,000 after buying an additional 8,678 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $897,000 after purchasing an additional 2,506 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 4,362 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 64.1% in the 1st quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 5,404 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 207,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,447,000 after purchasing an additional 28,024 shares during the period.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $37.28. The stock had a trading volume of 43,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,322. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $753.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.94 and a beta of 1.03. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF has a 1 year low of $30.01 and a 1 year high of $37.53.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 27th were issued a dividend of $0.1243 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 26th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%.

The iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (USXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Choice ESG Screened index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities screened for positive environmental, social and governance rating while also screening for involvement in controversial activities.

