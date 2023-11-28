iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) Stock Holdings Lifted by Ally Invest Advisors Inc.

Ally Invest Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Free Report) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 216,338 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,385 shares during the quarter. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF makes up approximately 1.8% of Ally Invest Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Ally Invest Advisors Inc. owned about 0.21% of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF worth $15,778,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ESGD. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 94,186.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,850,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $844,783,000 after buying an additional 12,836,736 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 130,887.1% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,405,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,100,000 after buying an additional 3,403,064 shares during the last quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 6,964.1% in the first quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,552,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 2,516,838 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 59.1% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,071,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,952,000 after buying an additional 1,513,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 578.8% in the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 763,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,325,000 after buying an additional 651,403 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ESGD traded down $0.07 on Tuesday, reaching $72.37. The company had a trading volume of 237,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 375,479. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $65.23 and a twelve month high of $75.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $69.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.86.

About iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.