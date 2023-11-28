iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) Shares Bought by Ally Invest Advisors Inc.

Ally Invest Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 296,988 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,084 shares during the quarter. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF makes up approximately 3.3% of Ally Invest Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Ally Invest Advisors Inc. owned 0.22% of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF worth $28,944,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 77.8% during the second quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 5,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 2,297 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 43.7% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 36.4% during the second quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 3,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP grew its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 35.3% during the second quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 5,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after buying an additional 1,424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 35.9% during the second quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 14,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,403,000 after buying an additional 3,805 shares in the last quarter.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Price Performance

ESGU remained flat at $99.94 on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 343,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,179,642. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.17. The company has a market capitalization of $12.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.02. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 52-week low of $83.08 and a 52-week high of $101.28.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 27th were issued a $0.3992 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 26th.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

