iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL) Sets New 52-Week High at $80.74

iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $80.74 and last traded at $80.68, with a volume of 1304 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $80.53.
The company has a 50 day moving average of $76.58 and a 200 day moving average of $76.87. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.77 and a beta of 1.00.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th were paid a $0.314 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 26th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%.
The iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (SUSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Leaders index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap firms with the highest ESG ratings, weighted by market-cap within each sector buckets. SUSL was launched on May 7, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.
