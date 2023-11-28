iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL) Sets New 52-Week High at $80.74

iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSLGet Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $80.74 and last traded at $80.68, with a volume of 1304 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $80.53.

iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $76.58 and a 200 day moving average of $76.87. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.77 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th were paid a $0.314 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 26th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SUSL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF during the first quarter worth about $273,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $222,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $306,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its stake in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 61.4% in the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 44,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,514,000 after purchasing an additional 16,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 12.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares during the last quarter.

iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF Company Profile

The iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (SUSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Leaders index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap firms with the highest ESG ratings, weighted by market-cap within each sector buckets. SUSL was launched on May 7, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

