iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT) Shares Bought by Ally Invest Advisors Inc.

Ally Invest Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT – Free Report) by 9.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,632 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 414 shares during the quarter. Ally Invest Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of XT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 298.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 114.6% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 88.2% in the second quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 2,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 49.1% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the period.

iShares Exponential Technologies ETF Price Performance

XT stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $54.87. 81,892 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 122,832. The company has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.92 and a beta of 1.02. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.13 and a fifty-two week high of $58.63. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $51.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.87.

iShares Exponential Technologies ETF Profile

The iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (XT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index that provides exposure to firms from developed and emerging markets, which create or use exponential technologies as defined by Morningstar.

