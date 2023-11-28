iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO) Shares Sold by Visionary Wealth Advisors

Visionary Wealth Advisors trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,283 shares of the company’s stock after selling 228 shares during the quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares Global 100 ETF were worth $554,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Global 100 ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $899,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $969,000 after buying an additional 2,219 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 38.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 8,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after buying an additional 2,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Global 100 ETF by 104.5% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 16,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,258,000 after acquiring an additional 8,454 shares during the period.

Get iShares Global 100 ETF alerts:

iShares Global 100 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IOO traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $78.39. The company had a trading volume of 11,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,984. The firm has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a PE ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 0.92. iShares Global 100 ETF has a 1-year low of $63.15 and a 1-year high of $78.74. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $74.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.16.

iShares Global 100 ETF Company Profile

iShares Global 100 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global 100 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 100 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of 100 large-capitalization global companies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.