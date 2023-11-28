iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDP) Sets New 52-Week High at $24.87

Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDP – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $24.87 and last traded at $24.86, with a volume of 55415 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.84.

iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.66.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Grove Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF by 212.4% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 960 shares during the period. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF by 193.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,355 shares during the last quarter.

About iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF

The iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF (IBDP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a global index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds maturing between Dec 31, 2023 and Jan 1, 2025. IBDP was launched on Mar 11, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

