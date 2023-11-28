iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQDH) Stock Price Up 0.1%

Shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQDH – Get Free Report) rose 0.1% on Monday . The company traded as high as $93.71 and last traded at $93.68. Approximately 12,971 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 30,907 shares. The stock had previously closed at $93.58.

iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.33.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Destination Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 6.2% during the first quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 723,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,332,000 after buying an additional 42,407 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 7.5% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 223,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,444,000 after buying an additional 15,569 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 187.7% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 201,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,472,000 after buying an additional 131,515 shares during the period. Leo Brokerage LLC grew its stake in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. Leo Brokerage LLC now owns 187,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,389,000 after purchasing an additional 4,892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 14.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 178,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,706,000 after purchasing an additional 23,194 shares during the last quarter.

About iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF

The iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (LQDH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index that holds iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (LQD), which targets USD-denominated investment corporate bonds, while mitigating duration risk.

