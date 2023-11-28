iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 4,939,565 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 124% from the previous session’s volume of 2,205,077 shares.The stock last traded at $90.59 and had previously closed at $90.25.

iShares MBS ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $88.32 and a 200 day moving average of $90.95.

iShares MBS ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.274 per share. This represents a $3.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 1st.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MBS ETF

About iShares MBS ETF

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meitav Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in iShares MBS ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MBS ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares MBS ETF by 332.8% during the first quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares MBS ETF by 535.3% during the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 324 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its position in iShares MBS ETF by 163.3% during the third quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.51% of the company’s stock.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

