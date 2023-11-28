iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 4,939,565 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 124% from the previous session’s volume of 2,205,077 shares.The stock last traded at $90.59 and had previously closed at $90.25.
iShares MBS ETF Trading Up 0.5 %
The firm has a fifty day moving average of $88.32 and a 200 day moving average of $90.95.
iShares MBS ETF Cuts Dividend
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.274 per share. This represents a $3.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 1st.
iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).
