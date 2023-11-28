iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCB) Sees Large Volume Increase

iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCB – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . 159,266 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 967% from the previous session’s volume of 14,932 shares.The stock last traded at $62.76 and had previously closed at $62.72.

iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $806.21 million, a PE ratio of 22.25 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $59.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.27.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hoylecohen LLC acquired a new position in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at $215,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $942,000. TFB Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $304,000. Vantage Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $1,976,000. Finally, Avalon Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $103,000.

About iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF

The iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF (ILCB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Large-Mid Cap index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index consists of both growth and value stocks, selected from the top 90% of the US market-cap spectrum. ILCB was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

