iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ) Sets New 52-Week High at $34.29

Shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $34.29 and last traded at $34.27, with a volume of 6688479 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $33.75.

iShares MSCI Brazil ETF Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a PE ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 0.97.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI Brazil ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Banque Pictet & Cie SA increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 234,824 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,202,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF during the third quarter worth $237,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF in the third quarter valued at $506,000. American Trust acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF in the third quarter valued at $1,302,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 35.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,253,730 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $283,812,000 after buying an additional 2,428,079 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares MSCI Brazil ETF

iShares MSCI Brazil Capped Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Brazilian market, as measured by the MSCI Brazil Index (the Index).

