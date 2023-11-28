iShares MSCI Canada ETF Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSEARCA:EWC)

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Investors purchased 25,501 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 4,200% compared to the average daily volume of 593 call options.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWC traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $34.57. 2,789,580 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,823,207. iShares MSCI Canada ETF has a 1 year low of $31.41 and a 1 year high of $36.24. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $33.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.06 and a beta of 1.02.

Get iShares MSCI Canada ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 104.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 892 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF during the second quarter worth $37,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 1,351.4% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,074 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Canada Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Canadian market, as measured by the MSCI Canada Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Canada ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Canada ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.