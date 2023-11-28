iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Sold by Security Financial Services INC.

Security Financial Services INC. trimmed its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 25.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,808 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,283 shares during the quarter. Security Financial Services INC.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EFA. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 108,217.7% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 211,839,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,905,114,000 after purchasing an additional 211,643,459 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 314.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,764,682 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $485,004,000 after buying an additional 26,386,589 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 76,155,686 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,521,287,000 after buying an additional 7,681,501 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 10,494,865 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $688,883,000 after buying an additional 2,443,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,203,406 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,523,072,000 after buying an additional 2,419,420 shares during the last quarter. 77.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA EFA traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $72.45. The company had a trading volume of 6,145,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,859,721. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.03. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $65.09 and a 52-week high of $74.74.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

