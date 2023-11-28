iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) Stock Holdings Boosted by Security Financial Services INC.

Security Financial Services INC. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 9.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,297 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,251 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF accounts for approximately 1.6% of Security Financial Services INC.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Security Financial Services INC.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $5,658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prosperity Planning Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. now owns 2,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 36,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,385,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Paladin Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Paladin Advisory Group LLC now owns 19,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,906,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 10,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 46,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,461,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF stock traded down $0.34 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $92.12. The stock had a trading volume of 450,599 shares. The business has a fifty day moving average of $87.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.47. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $67.58 and a fifty-two week high of $85.81. The firm has a market cap of $12.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.89.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

