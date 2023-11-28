iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) Shares Acquired by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Free Report) by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 358,522 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 43,169 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $22,143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 270.1% in the first quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 581 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the second quarter worth about $49,000.

Shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF stock traded down $0.36 on Tuesday, reaching $62.20. 268,518 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,054,970. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a twelve month low of $53.27 and a twelve month high of $64.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $60.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.19.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

