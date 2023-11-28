iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Shares Sold by Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,821 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 709 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $6,491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 11.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,860,711 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,119,734,000 after buying an additional 2,019,517 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 11.1% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,101,777 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,184,893,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106,336 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 132,338.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,393,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,096,748,000 after purchasing an additional 10,385,897 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 9,750,254 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,050,492,000 after purchasing an additional 82,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,744,080 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $826,526,000 after purchasing an additional 125,588 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of MUB stock traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $105.98. The stock had a trading volume of 2,176,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,487,732. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $100.78 and a 12-month high of $108.66. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.94.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

