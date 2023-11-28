iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) Shares Sold by Summit Financial LLC

Summit Financial LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,989 shares of the company’s stock after selling 211 shares during the quarter. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 120,049.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 84,736,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,926,156,000 after purchasing an additional 84,666,098 shares during the period. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 10,840.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 24,758,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,406,000 after acquiring an additional 24,532,324 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 106.8% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,923,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,475,000 after acquiring an additional 1,509,511 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 98.7% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,136,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,994,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061,564 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 273.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,318,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,786,000 after acquiring an additional 965,226 shares during the period.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF stock traded up $0.26 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $107.50. The company had a trading volume of 142,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 402,571. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.45 billion, a PE ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $97.40 and a 1-year high of $116.73.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

