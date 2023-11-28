iShares Silver Trust Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSEARCA:SLV)

iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Traders acquired 271,744 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 54% compared to the typical volume of 176,231 call options.

iShares Silver Trust Stock Performance

iShares Silver Trust stock traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $22.86. 13,531,967 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,913,303. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.37. iShares Silver Trust has a twelve month low of $18.38 and a twelve month high of $23.94.

Institutional Trading of iShares Silver Trust

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 105,435 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,412,000 after buying an additional 7,980 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,095,156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,057,000 after buying an additional 140,797 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 20,346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 141.6% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 312,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,147,000 after buying an additional 183,084 shares during the period.

About iShares Silver Trust

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

