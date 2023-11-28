Ispire Technology (NASDAQ:ISPR) Shares Down 3.1%

Shares of Ispire Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:ISPR – Get Free Report) dropped 3.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $11.42 and last traded at $11.42. Approximately 50,361 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 29% from the average daily volume of 70,662 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.78.

Ispire Technology Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.21.

Get Ispire Technology alerts:

Ispire Technology (NASDAQ:ISPR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $26.94 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Ispire Technology Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in Ispire Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Ispire Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Ispire Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $103,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Ispire Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in Ispire Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $174,000. 2.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Ispire Technology Inc researches, develops, designs, commercializes, sales, markets, and distributes e-cigarettes and cannabis vaping products worldwide. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Los Angeles, California. Ispire Technology Inc operates as a subsidiary of Pride Worldwide Investment Limited.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ispire Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ispire Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.