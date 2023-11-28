Ispire Technology (NASDAQ:ISPR) Shares Down 3.1%

Shares of Ispire Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:ISPR – Get Free Report) dropped 3.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $11.42 and last traded at $11.42. Approximately 50,361 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 29% from the average daily volume of 70,662 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.78.
Ispire Technology Stock Performance
The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.21.
Ispire Technology (NASDAQ:ISPR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $26.94 million during the quarter.
Ispire Technology Company Profile
Ispire Technology Inc researches, develops, designs, commercializes, sales, markets, and distributes e-cigarettes and cannabis vaping products worldwide. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Los Angeles, California. Ispire Technology Inc operates as a subsidiary of Pride Worldwide Investment Limited.
