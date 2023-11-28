ITM Power (LON:ITM) Sets New 12-Month Low at $51.80

ITM Power Plc (LON:ITM – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 51.80 ($0.65) and last traded at GBX 52.82 ($0.67), with a volume of 2111335 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 55.16 ($0.70).

ITM Power Trading Down 4.2 %

The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 67.23 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 75.75. The company has a market cap of £325.84 million, a P/E ratio of -310.94 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 7.56 and a current ratio of 5.59.

Insider Transactions at ITM Power

In related news, insider Simon Bourne bought 492 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 61 ($0.77) per share, for a total transaction of £300.12 ($379.08). In related news, insider Simon Bourne bought 492 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 61 ($0.77) per share, for a total transaction of £300.12 ($379.08). Also, insider Dennis Schulz bought 424 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 71 ($0.90) per share, with a total value of £301.04 ($380.25). In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 7,425 shares of company stock worth $575,047. 32.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About ITM Power

ITM Power Plc designs and manufactures proton exchange membrane (PEM) electrolysers in the United Kingdom, Germany, Australia, rest of Europe, and the United States. Its product portfolio includes TRIDENT, an PEM electrolysers stack technology; NEPTUNE, a 2MW plug and play electrolyser for small to mid-size projects; and POSEIDON, a cutting-edge 20 MW module for large-scale projects.

