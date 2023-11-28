ITM Power (LON:ITM) Sets New 52-Week Low at $51.80

ITM Power Plc (LON:ITM – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 51.80 ($0.65) and last traded at GBX 52.82 ($0.67), with a volume of 2111335 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 55.16 ($0.70).

ITM Power Trading Down 4.2 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 67.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 75.75. The stock has a market cap of £325.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -310.94 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a quick ratio of 7.56, a current ratio of 5.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64.

Insider Buying and Selling at ITM Power

In other news, insider Dennis Schulz purchased 424 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 71 ($0.90) per share, for a total transaction of £301.04 ($380.25). In other news, insider Simon Bourne bought 6,329 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 79 ($1.00) per share, with a total value of £4,999.91 ($6,315.41). Also, insider Dennis Schulz bought 424 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 71 ($0.90) per share, for a total transaction of £301.04 ($380.25). Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 7,425 shares of company stock worth $575,047. 32.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ITM Power Company Profile

ITM Power Plc designs and manufactures proton exchange membrane (PEM) electrolysers in the United Kingdom, Germany, Australia, rest of Europe, and the United States. Its product portfolio includes TRIDENT, an PEM electrolysers stack technology; NEPTUNE, a 2MW plug and play electrolyser for small to mid-size projects; and POSEIDON, a cutting-edge 20 MW module for large-scale projects.

