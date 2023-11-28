Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITRN) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.24

Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITRN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 27th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th will be given a dividend of 0.24 per share by the industrial products company on Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 19th. This is a boost from Ituran Location and Control’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15.

Ituran Location and Control has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 16.2% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Ituran Location and Control has a dividend payout ratio of 23.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Ituran Location and Control Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of ITRN stock traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $25.85. 90,757 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,954. Ituran Location and Control has a 52-week low of $20.35 and a 52-week high of $31.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $514.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.12 and a beta of 1.10.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Ituran Location and Control ( NASDAQ:ITRN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.05. Ituran Location and Control had a return on equity of 27.71% and a net margin of 14.01%. The business had revenue of $81.05 million during the quarter.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITRN. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Ituran Location and Control during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Ituran Location and Control during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Ituran Location and Control by 11,714.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 3,280 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Ituran Location and Control by 45.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,598 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Ituran Location and Control by 1,022.0% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 4,732 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ituran Location and Control in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Ituran Location and Control from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th.

About Ituran Location and Control

Ituran Location and Control Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides location-based telematics services and machine-to-machine telematics products. It operates through two segments, Telematics Services and Telematics Products. The Telematics services segment offers stolen vehicle recovery and tracking services, which enables to locate, track, and recover stolen vehicles for its subscribers; fleet management services that enable corporate and individual customers to track and manage their vehicles in real time; and locator services that allow customers to protect valuable merchandise and equipment.

