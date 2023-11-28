J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) Shares Sold by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Free Report) by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,770 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,259 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $2,131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 94.0% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 161 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 69.1% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 208 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. 73.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get J.B. Hunt Transport Services alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $202.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Bank of America raised their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $207.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $169.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $197.00.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Stock Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ JBHT opened at $179.11 on Tuesday. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $163.66 and a 1-year high of $209.21. The company has a 50 day moving average of $181.59 and a 200-day moving average of $183.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $18.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.21, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.16.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The transportation company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.17 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 20.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.57 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s payout ratio is 22.64%.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Profile

(Free Report)

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.