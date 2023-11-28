Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.62

Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a dividend of 0.62 per share on Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.23%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th.

Jackson Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 15.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Jackson Financial to earn $15.45 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.1%.

Shares of Jackson Financial stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $47.43. 37,350 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,067,997. Jackson Financial has a 12 month low of $26.70 and a 12 month high of $49.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.39.

Jackson Financial ( NYSE:JXN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $3.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.24 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Jackson Financial will post 14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JXN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Jackson Financial from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Jackson Financial from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Jackson Financial from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th.

In other news, CEO Scott Romine sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.67, for a total transaction of $198,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 72,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,873,496.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Jackson Financial news, CAO Don W. Cummings sold 1,555 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.12, for a total transaction of $59,276.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,300 shares in the company, valued at $926,316. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Scott Romine sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.67, for a total transaction of $198,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 72,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,873,496.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Jackson Financial by 0.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 92,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,098,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Jackson Financial by 19.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 34,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,547,000 after purchasing an additional 5,699 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of Jackson Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $346,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Jackson Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $402,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jackson Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $108,000. Institutional investors own 79.20% of the company’s stock.

Jackson Financial Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides a suite of annuities to retail investors in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Retail Annuities, Institutional Products, and Closed Life and Annuity Blocks. The Retail Annuities segment offers various retirement income and savings products, including variable, fixed index, fixed, and payout annuities, as well as registered index-linked annuities and lifetime income solutions.

