JanOne Inc. (NASDAQ:JAN) Short Interest Up 969.0% in November

JanOne Inc. (NASDAQ:JAN – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 279,000 shares, a growth of 969.0% from the October 31st total of 26,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,300,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional Trading of JanOne

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of JanOne during the third quarter worth approximately $54,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in JanOne in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in JanOne by 208.8% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 35,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 23,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JanOne in the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000. Institutional investors own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Get JanOne alerts:

JanOne Trading Up 2.7 %

JAN stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.38. 79,636 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 514,029. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.72. JanOne has a 1-year low of $0.22 and a 1-year high of $2.23.

JanOne Company Profile

JanOne Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, acquiring, licensing, developing, partnering, and commercializing novel, non-opioid, and non-addictive therapies to address the unmet medical need for the treatment of pain and addiction. It operates through Biotechnology and Recycling segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for JanOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JanOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.