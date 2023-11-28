Jefferies Financial Group Lowers Acelyrin (NASDAQ:SLRN) Price Target to $12.00

Acelyrin (NASDAQ:SLRN – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 100.00% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on SLRN. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Acelyrin in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Acelyrin from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $39.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.25.

SLRN stock traded down $2.70 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.00. 4,647,419 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,031,964. Acelyrin has a 52-week low of $5.77 and a 52-week high of $29.88. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.49.

Acelyrin (NASDAQ:SLRN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.40). On average, equities analysts predict that Acelyrin will post -7.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SLRN. Decheng Capital Management III Cayman LLC bought a new position in shares of Acelyrin during the second quarter valued at $32,487,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Acelyrin during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,848,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Acelyrin in the second quarter worth approximately $276,000. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Acelyrin during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,180,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Acelyrin during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,288,000. Institutional investors own 94.68% of the company’s stock.

Acelyrin, Inc, a clinical biopharma company, focuses on identifying, acquiring, and accelerating the development and commercialization of transformative medicines. The company's lead product candidate is izokibep, a small protein therapeutic designed to inhibit IL-17A with high potency, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for use in the treatment of Hidradenitis Suppurativa, Psoriatic Arthritis, and uveitis, as well as in Phase 2 clinical trials for use in the treatment of Axial Spondyloarthritis.

