Jeffrey W. Albers Sells 15,000 Shares of Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) Stock

Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Free Report) Director Jeffrey W. Albers sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.51, for a total transaction of $1,012,650.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 176,050 shares in the company, valued at $11,885,135.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Blueprint Medicines Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BPMC traded down $0.75 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $68.37. 605,906 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 626,610. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.49. Blueprint Medicines Co. has a 12 month low of $37.82 and a 12 month high of $69.50. The company has a current ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 4.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.20) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.39) by $0.19. Blueprint Medicines had a negative net margin of 256.57% and a negative return on equity of 153.79%. The business had revenue of $56.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.66 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($2.23) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Blueprint Medicines Co. will post -8.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BPMC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $114.00 price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Blueprint Medicines from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $46.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.43.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Blueprint Medicines

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BPMC. Polar Capital Holdings Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines during the third quarter worth $52,229,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 15.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,948,434 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $222,631,000 after acquiring an additional 649,144 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines during the fourth quarter worth $27,778,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 30.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,266,894 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $144,809,000 after buying an additional 535,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Blueprint Medicines in the 4th quarter valued at about $23,195,000.

Blueprint Medicines Company Profile

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for genomically defined cancers and blood disorders in the United States and internationally. The company is developing AYVAKIT for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of indolent SM and other mast cell disorders; and Fisogatinib.

