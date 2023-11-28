Jeffs’ Brands Ltd (NASDAQ:JFBR) Short Interest Update

Jeffs’ Brands Ltd (NASDAQ:JFBR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,800 shares, an increase of 17,700.0% from the October 31st total of 100 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Shares of NASDAQ JFBR traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.52. 10,216 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 67,326. Jeffs’ Brands has a fifty-two week low of $2.02 and a fifty-two week high of $13.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.08.

Jeffs' Brands Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company. It engages in the sale of various consumer products on Amazon online marketplace. The company offers knife-sharpening sets, sharpeners, and nonslip rubber bases under the KnifePlanet brand; steel-tip dart sets under the CC-Exquisite brand; car door pet scratches protectors under the PetEvo brand; bag sets, including adjustable stands and boxing gloves, and party supply kits for children under the Whoobli brand; and products for filtering and purifying air in vehicles under the Zendora brand.

