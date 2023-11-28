JG Boswell (OTCMKTS:BWEL) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $5.00

JG Boswell (OTCMKTS:BWEL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 11th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of 5.00 per share on Monday, December 11th. This represents a $20.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th.

OTCMKTS:BWEL remained flat at $601.00 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 265 shares, compared to its average volume of 178. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $625.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $651.50. JG Boswell has a fifty-two week low of $589.00 and a fifty-two week high of $911.00.

JG Boswell Company produces, processes, and markets pima cotton. It is also involved in processing tomatoes for paste and seed crops, as well as livestock operations in Central California. The company was founded in 1925 and is headquartered in Pasadena, California.

