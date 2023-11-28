JG Boswell (OTCMKTS:BWEL) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $5.00

JG Boswell (OTCMKTS:BWEL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 11th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of 5.00 per share on Monday, December 11th. This represents a $20.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th.
JG Boswell Price Performance
OTCMKTS:BWEL remained flat at $601.00 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 265 shares, compared to its average volume of 178. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $625.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $651.50. JG Boswell has a fifty-two week low of $589.00 and a fifty-two week high of $911.00.
JG Boswell Company Profile
