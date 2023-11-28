John Hancock Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JHCB) Trading Up 0.6%

John Hancock Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JHCB – Get Free Report) shares were up 0.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $20.48 and last traded at $20.48. Approximately 5,208 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 47% from the average daily volume of 3,552 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.35.

John Hancock Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.42.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On John Hancock Corporate Bond ETF

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in John Hancock Corporate Bond ETF by 6,057.4% in the third quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,465,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,468,000 after acquiring an additional 9,311,806 shares in the last quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in John Hancock Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $1,902,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in John Hancock Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $1,558,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of John Hancock Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $1,114,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of John Hancock Corporate Bond ETF by 8.8% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,000 after purchasing an additional 2,952 shares during the last quarter.

John Hancock Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The John Hancock Corporate Bond ETF (JHCB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Corporate Bond index. The fund is actively managed to focus on investment-grade corporate bonds, of any maturity, that are perceived as undervalued. JHCB was launched on Mar 30, 2021 and is managed by John Hancock.

