Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) is Puzo Michael J’s 7th Largest Position

Puzo Michael J raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,138 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for 3.6% of Puzo Michael J’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Puzo Michael J’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $11,444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fort L.P. boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 3.4% during the second quarter. Fort L.P. now owns 2,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. iSAM Funds UK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $866,000. Hendley & Co. Inc. raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1.5% in the second quarter. Hendley & Co. Inc. now owns 65,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,808,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 35.2% during the second quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 20,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,462,000 after purchasing an additional 5,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 28.2% during the second quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 113,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,838,000 after buying an additional 25,035 shares during the period. 68.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of JNJ traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $151.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,646,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,538,687. The company’s 50 day moving average is $153.35 and its 200 day moving average is $159.92. The stock has a market cap of $364.37 billion, a PE ratio of 11.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.58. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $144.95 and a 12-month high of $181.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.14. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 36.32% and a return on equity of 37.14%. The company had revenue of $21.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be paid a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 20th. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.34%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on JNJ. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $174.00 to $171.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $158.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $179.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.19.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

