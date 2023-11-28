Johnson Matthey (OTCMKTS:JMPLY) Declares Dividend of $0.53

Johnson Matthey (OTCMKTS:JMPLYGet Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, November 28th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.5345 per share by the basic materials company on Friday, February 16th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 1st.

Shares of JMPLY stock traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $41.74. 8,995 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,348. The business has a 50 day moving average of $38.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Johnson Matthey has a 52 week low of $35.07 and a 52 week high of $58.67.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on JMPLY. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Johnson Matthey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Bank of America raised shares of Johnson Matthey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2,165.00.

Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.

