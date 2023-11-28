Johnson Matthey PLC (JMAT) to Issue Dividend of GBX 22 on February 6th

Johnson Matthey PLC (LON:JMATGet Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, November 22nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of GBX 22 ($0.28) per share on Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of LON JMAT opened at GBX 1,592 ($20.11) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of £2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,638.66, a PEG ratio of 49,242.50 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,548.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,677.09. Johnson Matthey has a 12-month low of GBX 1,428.50 ($18.04) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,384 ($30.11). The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.95.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Johnson Matthey from GBX 2,000 ($25.26) to GBX 1,460 ($18.44) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Johnson Matthey to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from GBX 2,200 ($27.79) to GBX 1,650 ($20.84) in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Johnson Matthey to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from GBX 1,600 ($20.21) to GBX 2,000 ($25.26) in a research note on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “top pick” rating on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 2,035 ($25.70).

In related news, insider Liam Condon purchased 24 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,584 ($20.01) per share, for a total transaction of £380.16 ($480.18). 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.

