Joo Mi Kim Sells 5,000 Shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) Stock

Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Free Report) CFO Joo Mi Kim sold 5,000 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.07, for a total transaction of $905,350.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 105,739 shares in the company, valued at $19,146,160.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Qualys Stock Down 0.5 %

QLYS traded down $0.89 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $180.57. 502,092 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 326,637. Qualys, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.10 and a 1-year high of $183.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $162.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $145.13. The stock has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.75 and a beta of 0.53.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.48. Qualys had a net margin of 25.77% and a return on equity of 48.17%. The business had revenue of $142.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Qualys, Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on QLYS shares. Stephens started coverage on shares of Qualys in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Qualys from $109.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Qualys from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Qualys from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Qualys from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.08.

Institutional Trading of Qualys

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Qualys by 4.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,743,758 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $612,751,000 after acquiring an additional 185,497 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Qualys by 0.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,450,602 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $480,980,000 after acquiring an additional 21,420 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Qualys by 2.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,218,298 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $158,386,000 after acquiring an additional 24,307 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its stake in Qualys by 5.0% in the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,137,107 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $173,466,000 after acquiring an additional 54,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Qualys by 6.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,025,342 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $156,416,000 after acquiring an additional 62,384 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.90% of the company’s stock.

About Qualys

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Vulnerability Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Threat Protection; Continuous Monitoring; Patch Management; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Certificate Assessment; SaaS Detection and Response; Secure Enterprise Mobility; Custom Assessment and Remediation; Context Extended Detection and Response; Network Detection and Response; Policy Compliance; Security Configuration Assessment; PCI Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; Security Assessment Questionnaire; Out of-Band Configuration Assessment; Web Application Scanning; Web Application Firewall; Global Asset Inventory; Cybersecurity Asset Management; Certificate Inventory; Cloud Inventory; Cloud Security Assessment; and Container Security.

Featured Stories

