JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Sold by Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,014 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $5,634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atlas Private Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 11.7% in the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 27,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,942,000 after buying an additional 2,834 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.4% in the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 39,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,737,000 after buying an additional 1,652 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 14.0% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 50,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,416,000 after buying an additional 6,264 shares during the period. Joseph Group Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.6% during the second quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management now owns 12,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,885,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 61.6% during the second quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 1,092,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $158,863,000 after purchasing an additional 416,194 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.94% of the company’s stock.

JPM stock traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $153.66. The stock had a trading volume of 2,036,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,869,063. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $444.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.16, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a fifty day moving average of $145.75 and a 200 day moving average of $145.93. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $123.11 and a 1-year high of $159.38.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.95 by $0.38. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 22.79%. The business had revenue of $40.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th were paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. This is an increase from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.07%.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 4,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.86, for a total value of $624,346.60. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 53,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,739,145.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on JPM shares. Piper Sandler upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $233.00 to $243.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $158.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $159.00 target price for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.80.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

