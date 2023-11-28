JSR Co. (OTCMKTS:JSCPY) Short Interest Up 1,650.0% in November

JSR Co. (OTCMKTS:JSCPY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a growth of 1,650.0% from the October 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.9 days.
Separately, Citigroup cut shares of JSR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd.
JSR Corporation engages in the plastics, digital solutions, and life sciences businesses in Japan and internationally. Its Digital Solutions Business provides lithography, photoresists, multi layered, packaging, cleaning, CMP materials, etc.; colour liquid crystal display, organic electroluminescence display materials, etc.; and heat-resistant transparent resin, functional films, and stereolithography, etc.
