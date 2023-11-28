JSR Co. (OTCMKTS:JSCPY) Short Interest Up 1,650.0% in November

JSR Co. (OTCMKTS:JSCPY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a growth of 1,650.0% from the October 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.9 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Citigroup cut shares of JSR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd.

Get JSR alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on JSR

JSR Stock Performance

JSR Company Profile

OTCMKTS JSCPY traded up $0.93 on Tuesday, hitting $27.23. 150 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 464. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.72 and a beta of 0.71. JSR has a 12 month low of $18.98 and a 12 month high of $31.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.73.

(Get Free Report)

JSR Corporation engages in the plastics, digital solutions, and life sciences businesses in Japan and internationally. Its Digital Solutions Business provides lithography, photoresists, multi layered, packaging, cleaning, CMP materials, etc.; colour liquid crystal display, organic electroluminescence display materials, etc.; and heat-resistant transparent resin, functional films, and stereolithography, etc.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for JSR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JSR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.