JSR (OTCMKTS:JSCPY) Trading Up 3.5%

JSR Co. (OTCMKTS:JSCPY – Get Free Report) was up 3.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $27.23 and last traded at $27.23. Approximately 150 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 1,499 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.30.

Separately, Citigroup cut shares of JSR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd.

The firm has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.72 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.73.

JSR Corporation engages in the plastics, digital solutions, and life sciences businesses in Japan and internationally. Its Digital Solutions Business provides lithography, photoresists, multi layered, packaging, cleaning, CMP materials, etc.; colour liquid crystal display, organic electroluminescence display materials, etc.; and heat-resistant transparent resin, functional films, and stereolithography, etc.

