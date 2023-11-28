JSR (OTCMKTS:JSCPY) Trading Up 3.5%

JSR Co. (OTCMKTS:JSCPY – Get Free Report) was up 3.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $27.23 and last traded at $27.23. Approximately 150 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 1,499 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.30.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Citigroup cut shares of JSR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd.
JSR Stock Performance
About JSR
JSR Corporation engages in the plastics, digital solutions, and life sciences businesses in Japan and internationally. Its Digital Solutions Business provides lithography, photoresists, multi layered, packaging, cleaning, CMP materials, etc.; colour liquid crystal display, organic electroluminescence display materials, etc.; and heat-resistant transparent resin, functional films, and stereolithography, etc.
Featured Articles
